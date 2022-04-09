Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Recursion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th.

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 87,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $1,246,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 871,330 shares of company stock worth $7,087,171.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $23,935,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 282.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,762,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995,020 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 389,476.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 50,632 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 562.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 104,919 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 243.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 41,107 shares during the period. 37.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $6.65. 1,912,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,948. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.85. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $42.81.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.07). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,832.18% and a negative return on equity of 48.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

