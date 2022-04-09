Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ready Capital Corporation is a publicly-traded mortgage REIT and is externally managed by Waterfall Asset Management LLC. The company provides non-bank real estate and small business. It lends primarily to multifamily and commercial real estate, delivering value-add bridge loans and fixed rate financings for stabilized assets. The company approved Freddie Mac Small Balance Loan lender and provides residential mortgage lending through its wholly-owned subsidiary GMFS Inc. Ready Capital Corporation, formerly known as Sutherland Asset Management Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.14.

RC opened at $14.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.09. Ready Capital has a 1-year low of $13.24 and a 1-year high of $16.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. Ready Capital had a net margin of 39.09% and a return on equity of 14.56%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ready Capital will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 1,587.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ready Capital in the third quarter worth $81,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Ready Capital during the first quarter worth $90,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Ready Capital during the third quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Ready Capital by 7.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. 42.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

