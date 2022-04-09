Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 483 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Kellogg during the third quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Kellogg during the third quarter worth about $29,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

In other Kellogg news, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 12,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $828,440.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $8,918,256.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 476,483 shares of company stock valued at $30,058,987. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of K stock opened at $67.56 on Friday. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $68.60. The stock has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 10.49%. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.58%.

Kellogg Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.