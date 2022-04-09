Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 264 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XEL. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 6,743 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,214,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.56.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $74.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.36. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.15 and a 12-month high of $75.41.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.88%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

