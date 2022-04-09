Raymond James Trust N.A. Reduces Stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Repligen during the first quarter valued at $2,925,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Repligen during the third quarter valued at $744,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Repligen during the third quarter valued at $540,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Repligen by 10.5% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Repligen during the third quarter valued at $502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $169.98 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $156.27 and a 12-month high of $327.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $184.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.88 and a beta of 0.90.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. Repligen had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $186.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Repligen news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total transaction of $396,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.63.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

