Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Etsy in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 32.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Etsy stock opened at $116.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.38 and a fifty-two week high of $307.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.55.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. Etsy had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 83.06%. The firm had revenue of $717.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Etsy from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group raised Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 38,300 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $6,058,677.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total transaction of $86,813.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,125 shares of company stock valued at $13,821,489 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

