Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $486,000 Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,568 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MFC stock opened at $21.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.70 and a 200-day moving average of $19.95. The stock has a market cap of $41.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $22.22.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.14 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MFC. CIBC lowered Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.27.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

