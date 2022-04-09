Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $411,000 Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.6% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 23,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on BIP. StockNews.com began coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a $70.00 price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Shares of BIP stock opened at $67.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.40. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a one year low of $52.44 and a one year high of $69.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.80). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.14%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.