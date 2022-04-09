Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $375,000 Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 3.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 1.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 65.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 0.7% in the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 17,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WCN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut shares of Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.50.

WCN stock opened at $144.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.66 and a 12 month high of $145.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.97.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.82%.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

