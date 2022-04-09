Raymond James Trust N.A. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 166.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $149.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.76. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $134.19 and a one year high of $154.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

