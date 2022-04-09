Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 88 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 691 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 86.4% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Roth Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total transaction of $4,525,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBS opened at $438.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $378.88 and a one year high of $866.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $482.76 and a 200 day moving average of $618.83.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $369.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. HubSpot’s revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

HUBS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $953.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $800.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $739.04.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

