Raymond James Comments on Newmont Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Newmont in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.75. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NEM. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Newmont from $61.10 to $73.44 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.36.

NEM stock opened at $82.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.63 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.53. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $83.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Newmont by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,169,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,004,805,000 after purchasing an additional 387,477 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Newmont by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,349,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,502,465,000 after buying an additional 616,798 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Newmont by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,746,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,465,087,000 after buying an additional 2,256,671 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Newmont by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 17,186,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,065,912,000 after buying an additional 147,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,994,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $803,531,000 after purchasing an additional 330,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 19,866 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $1,569,414.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,343 shares of company stock worth $5,082,613 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 151.72%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

