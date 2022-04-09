Raymond James Analysts Give Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) a $6.50 Price Target

Raymond James set a $6.50 price target on Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Yamana Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised Yamana Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a $560.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $5.25 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Yamana Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yamana Gold currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.19.

NYSE AUY opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.11 and its 200 day moving average is $4.46. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.08.

Yamana Gold ( NYSE:AUY Get Rating ) (TSE:YRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $503.80 million for the quarter. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 7.99%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Yamana Gold by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,036,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,803,111 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 14.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,686,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,116,000 after buying an additional 1,961,792 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 243.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,164,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,271,000 after buying an additional 8,621,093 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,160,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,145,000 after buying an additional 1,614,525 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,002,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,891,000 after buying an additional 2,954,467 shares during the period. 41.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

