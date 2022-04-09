Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW) Trading 1% Higher

Shares of Rainbow Rare Earths Limited (LON:RBW – Get Rating) traded up 1% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 16.40 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 15.90 ($0.21). 1,128,810 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 1,329,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.75 ($0.21).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 6.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 16.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 15.73. The firm has a market cap of £83.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.50.

About Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW)

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It explores for neodymium and praseodymium deposits. The company primarily holds a 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 square kilometers located in Western Burundi. It also holds Phalaborwa project located in South Africa.

