Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Receives $28.08 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.08.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Radian Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Radian Group by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RDN stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.85. 1,818,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,138,901. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.06 and its 200-day moving average is $22.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29. Radian Group has a 52 week low of $19.17 and a 52 week high of $25.31.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $338.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.27 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 45.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Radian Group will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.16%.

Radian Group announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Radian Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.