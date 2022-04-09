Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,025 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $6,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,593,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,224,000 after buying an additional 453,158 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,742,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,681,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,405,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,247,000 after buying an additional 77,172 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,176,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,653,000 after buying an additional 62,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 725,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,329,000 after buying an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXF stock opened at $159.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.88. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $150.13 and a 12-month high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

