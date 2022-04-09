Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 92,891 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,867,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.06% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,915,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $675,553,000 after purchasing an additional 69,919 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,067,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,406,000 after purchasing an additional 173,819 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,543,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,218,000 after purchasing an additional 71,343 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,387,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,623,000 after purchasing an additional 9,456 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,107,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,066,000 after purchasing an additional 47,735 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZION stock opened at $63.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.27. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $47.06 and a 1 year high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.71 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 38.01%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.45%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total transaction of $152,706.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 30,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $2,206,010.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,899 shares of company stock worth $3,623,797 over the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZION shares. Bank of America cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.06.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

