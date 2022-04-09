Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 540.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,721 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $5,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 23,100.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RPG opened at $178.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.77. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $160.03 and a 1-year high of $223.10.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

