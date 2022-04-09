Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $5.56 Million in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,181 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,564,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,256 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 56,165 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $7,408,000 after acquiring an additional 21,543 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 916,734 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $120,918,000 after acquiring an additional 93,308 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $427,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $723,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total transaction of $106,464.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total value of $138,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,330 shares of company stock worth $6,677,196. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EA. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.81.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $123.48 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.58 and a 12-month high of $148.93. The company has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.62, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.96.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.63%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

