Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $5.43 Million Position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,776 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,744 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.10% of Armstrong World Industries worth $5,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.4% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,869,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,481,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.5% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,420,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,589,000 after purchasing an additional 7,163 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,247,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,060,000 after purchasing an additional 39,311 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 3.9% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,227,693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,208,000 after purchasing an additional 45,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,530,000 after purchasing an additional 31,466 shares in the last quarter. 99.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AWI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.67.

Shares of AWI stock opened at $92.25 on Friday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.74 and a 12-month high of $118.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.42 and a 200-day moving average of $101.88.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The company had revenue of $282.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.231 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.08%.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

