Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Boosts Stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 98.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 186,549 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,331 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Relx were worth $6,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Relx during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Relx by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Relx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 15.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Relx stock opened at $31.70 on Friday. Relx Plc has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $32.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RELX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Relx from GBX 2,750 ($36.07) to GBX 2,730 ($35.80) in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Relx from GBX 2,600 ($34.10) to GBX 2,650 ($34.75) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Relx in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Relx in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut Relx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,804.67.
About Relx (Get Rating)
RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.
