Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires 96,512 Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) by 156.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 158,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 96,512 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $6,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $605,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 29,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 6,389 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 74,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 28,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 49,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MGM Growth Properties stock opened at $38.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.62. The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a twelve month low of $33.43 and a twelve month high of $43.19.

MGM Growth Properties ( NYSE:MGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 3.97%. On average, equities analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.75%.

In other news, CFO Andy H. Chien sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $300,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.25.

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

