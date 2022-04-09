Quantum Resistant Ledger Reaches Market Cap of $20.63 Million (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $20.63 million and approximately $39,710.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000640 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded down 1.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,356.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,202.14 or 0.07559913 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $111.01 or 0.00262087 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $323.97 or 0.00764847 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00013831 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00097529 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $218.58 or 0.00516034 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006926 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.52 or 0.00383704 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,145,006 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

