Quantum Computing (OTCMKTS:QUBT) Shares Down 7%

Shares of Quantum Computing, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUBT – Get Rating) were down 7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.17 and last traded at $2.26. Approximately 82,745 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 172,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average of $4.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QUBT. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Quantum Computing in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Quantum Computing by 1,196.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Quantum Computing during the third quarter worth $41,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Quantum Computing during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Quantum Computing during the third quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Computing, Inc is a technology company, which focuses on developing novel algorithms and solutions utilizing quantum and quantum-inspired computing to solve difficult problems in various industries. It leverages its expertise in finance, computing, security, mathematics, and physics to develop commercial applications for the financial, security, and government sectors.

