Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) PT Raised to $150.00 at Piper Sandler

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $144.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PWR. B. Riley raised shares of Quanta Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $132.73.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $133.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.26 and a 200 day moving average of $114.19. Quanta Services has a fifty-two week low of $84.40 and a fifty-two week high of $137.72.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 8.36%.

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total transaction of $1,614,936.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $337,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,034 shares of company stock valued at $2,378,756. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,971,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,258,019,000 after acquiring an additional 50,338 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,737,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $543,182,000 after acquiring an additional 119,064 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,159,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,964,000 after acquiring an additional 634,304 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 6.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,418,478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,090,000 after buying an additional 196,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,584,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $295,845,000 after buying an additional 112,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

