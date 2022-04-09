Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Price Target Increased to $143.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $127.00 to $143.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.72% from the company’s current price.

PWR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.73.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $133.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.50. Quanta Services has a 1-year low of $84.40 and a 1-year high of $137.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $337,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $248,347.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,034 shares of company stock worth $2,378,756. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Quanta Services by 300.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Quanta Services by 440.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 55,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,253,000 after purchasing an additional 44,912 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Quanta Services by 4.0% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,671 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust bought a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $626,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

