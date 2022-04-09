QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $155.00 price target on the wireless technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Qualcomm has completed the acquisition of Arriver from SSW Partners. The buyout will bolster its ability to deliver fully integrated Advanced Driver Assistance System solutions to automakers. The company is focused on retaining its leadership in 5G and the chipset market, delivering low-power resilient multi-gigabit connectivity with unprecedented range and best-in-class security. It is witnessing healthy traction in EDGE networking solutions that help to transform connectivity in business enterprises, homes and smart factories. However, the company faces intense competition from low-cost chip manufacturers. High research and development costs are expected to dent margins, while global chip shortage due to supply-chain disruptions is a headwind. It is susceptible to risks arising from a decline in handset shipments, especially in China.”

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on QCOM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna restated a hold rating and set a $190.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $202.56.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $136.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.86 and a 200 day moving average of $161.83. The company has a market capitalization of $153.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.21. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.65.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,268 shares of company stock worth $1,127,754. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,394 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 173.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,440 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 19,564 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 5,765 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Company Profile (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QUALCOMM (QCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.