Quadrant Capital Group LLC Trims Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TIP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,749,000. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,956,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,274,501,000 after acquiring an additional 160,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,513,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,241,877,000 after buying an additional 420,891 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP opened at $121.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.13 and its 200-day moving average is $127.16. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $121.04 and a 12-month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

