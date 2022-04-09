Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 1,108 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,437 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 32.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 358,482 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,315,000 after purchasing an additional 87,152 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Imperial Oil by 5.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,178,031 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,157,000 after acquiring an additional 58,941 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Imperial Oil by 9.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 587,646 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,546,000 after acquiring an additional 53,102 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Imperial Oil in the third quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Imperial Oil by 30.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 413,555 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,554,000 after acquiring an additional 96,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil stock opened at $51.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. Imperial Oil Limited has a one year low of $23.94 and a one year high of $51.33.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The energy company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.13). Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.56) earnings per share. Imperial Oil’s revenue was up 104.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.2673 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 164.62%.

IMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. CIBC lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.73.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

