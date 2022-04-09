Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Astrantus Ltd purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $856,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 87,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,349,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 285.2% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PRU shares. Evercore ISI cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.14.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 14,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,765,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $3,357,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 81,975 shares of company stock worth $9,821,709 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PRU stock opened at $116.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.08. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.48 and a 12 month high of $124.22. The company has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.73%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

