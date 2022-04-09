Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 53 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 148.1% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,755,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 180.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 235,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,609,000 after buying an additional 151,783 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EXR opened at $213.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $197.72 and a 200 day moving average of $197.83. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.31 and a 52 week high of $228.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.41.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.51. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 54.24% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The business had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.09%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXR. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.13.

In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $672,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total transaction of $1,041,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,314,085. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

