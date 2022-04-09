Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 224 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLF. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,472,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,072 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $84,720,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,421,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,908,000 after purchasing an additional 954,491 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,547,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,988,000 after purchasing an additional 657,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 140.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 786,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,627,000 after purchasing an additional 459,322 shares in the last quarter. 47.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SLF opened at $54.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.85 and a 52 week high of $58.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.98.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.5191 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.55.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

