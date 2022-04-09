Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 14 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,080,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,732,000 after buying an additional 444,581 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 439,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,026,000 after purchasing an additional 7,148 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in AutoZone by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 301,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AutoZone by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,761,000 after purchasing an additional 60,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 271,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,190.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,953.78 and a 200 day moving average of $1,905.81. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,367.96 and a one year high of $2,221.57.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $14.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,170.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,057.21.

In other AutoZone news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,890.00, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,182 shares of company stock worth $12,816,334. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

