Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 1,033 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 88.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CINF. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,282,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $382,756,000 after purchasing an additional 44,453 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,760,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,436,000 after purchasing an additional 81,634 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,372,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $270,945,000 after purchasing an additional 17,549 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,349,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,139,000 after purchasing an additional 203,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,217,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,116,000 after purchasing an additional 34,378 shares during the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CINF opened at $137.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $103.80 and a twelve month high of $138.99. The firm has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.63.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.47. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CINF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.80.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

