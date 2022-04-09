Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Aegon were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Aegon by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aegon by 476.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Aegon during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Aegon during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Aegon by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. 10.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Aegon from €5.30 ($5.82) to €5.60 ($6.15) in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America upgraded Aegon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Aegon from €5.00 ($5.49) to €4.70 ($5.16) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aegon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aegon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.39.

AEG opened at $5.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day moving average of $5.09. Aegon has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

