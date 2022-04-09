Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $290,000 Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,595 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PXD. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,922,031 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,151,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,643 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,499,762 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $416,236,000 after acquiring an additional 522,454 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3,131.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 335,617 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $55,883,000 after acquiring an additional 325,231 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,188,418 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $197,883,000 after acquiring an additional 295,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,128,398 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $688,129,000 after acquiring an additional 215,580 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PXD. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $252.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $244.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.00.

Shares of PXD opened at $254.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $236.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.77. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $133.73 and a twelve month high of $260.00. The stock has a market cap of $61.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 24.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

In related news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.37, for a total value of $117,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.55, for a total transaction of $452,071.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,502 shares of company stock worth $24,082,861. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

