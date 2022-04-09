Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $280,000 Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 781 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,988.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 23,803 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,828.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $259.91 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.09 and a 12-month high of $373.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 13.50%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ODFL. Stephens lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $360.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

