Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $131,000 Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 331.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 140,397 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 171.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,320,000 after buying an additional 107,096 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 33.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the third quarter valued at $830,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.5% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $129.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.20. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.68 and a 52 week high of $148.54.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $844.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.08 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 44.12% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.59%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LECO shares. StockNews.com cut Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Loop Capital started coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.83.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

