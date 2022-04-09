Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $123,000 Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,330,000 after buying an additional 5,759 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 12.9% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 23,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

LBRDA stock opened at $134.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $128.82 and a 52 week high of $188.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.92 and its 200 day moving average is $152.41. The firm has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Separately, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $242.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

In related news, Director J David Wargo bought 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $132.15 per share, with a total value of $303,945.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.