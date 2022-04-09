Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,269 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth $3,505,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $124.27 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.40 and a 52 week high of $157.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.04, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 312.87%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IFF shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.70.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile (Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

