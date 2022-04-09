Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 533 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,514 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saban Cheryl acquired a new position in JD.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in JD.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in JD.com in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of JD.com by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

JD has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of JD.com from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.07.

Shares of JD stock opened at $56.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $41.56 and a one year high of $92.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.08.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $2.11. The firm had revenue of $275.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.82 billion. JD.com had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

