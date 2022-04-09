Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,513 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3,446.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 145,443 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,129,000 after purchasing an additional 141,342 shares during the period. Astrantus Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 91,552 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $20,854,000 after acquiring an additional 5,876 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXPI opened at $167.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $187.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $165.26 and a 12-month high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.56%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.38.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

