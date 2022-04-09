QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $36.64

QNB Corp. (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.64 and traded as low as $35.30. QNB shares last traded at $35.90, with a volume of 2,565 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.63. The company has a market cap of $127.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get QNB alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is a positive change from QNB’s previous dividend of $0.35. QNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.03%.

QNB Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the general commercial banking business and provides retail banking and investment management services. The company was founded on June 4, 1984 and is headquartered in Quakertown, PA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.