Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for Landec Co. Issued By Barrington Research (NASDAQ:LNDC)

Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research lowered their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Landec in a report issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. Barrington Research has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

Get Landec alerts:

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $129.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.36 million. Landec had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a negative return on equity of 7.97%.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on LNDC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Landec from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landec in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

NASDAQ:LNDC opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.16. Landec has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $12.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.47.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its stake in Landec by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,813,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,721,000 after buying an additional 21,009 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Landec by 1,583.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 591,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 556,091 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Landec by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 10,287 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Landec by 2,807.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 454,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 439,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Landec by 18,127.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 425,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 423,272 shares during the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 90,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.41 per share, with a total value of $938,232.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joshua Schechter purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.39 per share, with a total value of $83,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Landec Company Profile (Get Rating)

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of plant-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole processed vegetables primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels to retail grocery chains, club stores, and food service operators; and sells BreatheWay packaging products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.