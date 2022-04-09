Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Lowered by Analyst

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Home Depot in a research note issued on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the home improvement retailer will earn $3.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.13. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $314.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.51 EPS.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

HD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.08.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $311.11 on Friday. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $293.59 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $321.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $329.46 and a 200-day moving average of $360.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.90 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HD. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,669,058,000 after buying an additional 162,299 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.5% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,467 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 21,503 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,059,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA grew its holdings in Home Depot by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 10,999 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,611,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Home Depot (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.