Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for ICL Group Ltd Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ICL)

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ICL Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.21.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. ICL Group had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 11.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICL Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ICL Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ICL Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Shares of ICL stock opened at $12.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. ICL Group has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $12.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a $0.1318 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. ICL Group’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ICL Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ICL Group in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ICL Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in ICL Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000.

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

