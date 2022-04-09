Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Decreased by Analyst

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Acuity Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 5th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings of $2.91 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.94. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AYI. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Acuity Brands from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Acuity Brands from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Acuity Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.00.

Shares of AYI opened at $168.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $185.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.45. Acuity Brands has a 12-month low of $159.57 and a 12-month high of $224.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The electronics maker reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $909.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Acuity Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AYI. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Acuity Brands by 19.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,474,000 after buying an additional 18,642 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Acuity Brands by 100.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,363 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 7,187 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Acuity Brands by 46.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Acuity Brands by 21.0% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,227 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.37%.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

