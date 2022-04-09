Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for OMV Aktiengesellschaft Boosted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:OMVJF)

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now expects that the company will earn $3.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OMV Aktiengesellschaft’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.85 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

OMVJF opened at $48.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.97. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $43.35 and a fifty-two week high of $69.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.30 and its 200 day moving average is $55.96.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil, gas, and chemical company in Austria and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

