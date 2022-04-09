Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. Lifted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:GLPEY)

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report released on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.14. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Galp Energia, SGPS’s FY2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GLPEY. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from €13.00 ($14.29) to €14.00 ($15.38) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Galp Energia, SGPS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.43.

Shares of Galp Energia, SGPS stock opened at $6.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.70 and a beta of 0.81. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $6.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.41.

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile (Get Rating)

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Refining and Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

