Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Reduced by Analyst

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) – B. Riley decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Children’s Place in a report released on Tuesday, April 5th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.05. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Children’s Place’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.85 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.89 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.66 EPS.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $507.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.73 million. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Children’s Place from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Children’s Place in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Children’s Place from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Children’s Place from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Children’s Place from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.43.

PLCE opened at $49.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $674.19 million, a P/E ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Children’s Place has a 12 month low of $47.38 and a 12 month high of $113.50.

In other news, Director John E. Bachman acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.83 per share, with a total value of $122,075.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 142,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,006,000 after purchasing an additional 75,384 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,778,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,117,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,915,000 after purchasing an additional 23,438 shares in the last quarter.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

